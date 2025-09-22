Perinatal mental health a major concern as many women in India go undiagnosed and untreated

NEW DELHI: India has more than 25 million births per year, but most women with mental health problems during pregnancy and one year after birth go undetected and untreated, especially in rural areas, experts said here Monday.

Experts, including specialists from AIIMS and NIMHANS, also said that deep-rooted male child preference and rigid social norms continue to deny women autonomy over their bodies and decisions around pregnancy.

The mental health impact of repeated pregnancies, domestic violence, and stigma faced by women - especially when giving birth to a girl or a child with a disability is huge, they pointed out.

According to Prof. Pallab Maulik, Director of Research, The George Institute for Global Health India, “Perinatal mental health is a major concern in India with large number of women with undiagnosed and untreated perinatal depression and psychosis which not only affect the mother but also the health of the baby and wellbeing of the family.”

He was speaking at a national consultation on the Perinatal Mental Health (PRAMH) Project, led by the Institute in partnership with the University of Oxford, and supported by the UK Medical Research Council.

At the meet, experts highlighted the importance of engaging with perinatal women on their mental health and emphasized the need for scalable, culturally sensitive interventions integrated within health systems.

A recent systematic review among perinatal women in India found that the prevalence rates for perinatal depression ranged from 14 - 24% in community-based studies, while some meta-analyses reported a pooled estimate of around 22% for postpartum depression.