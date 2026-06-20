16 fixed-dose combination drugs banned with immediate effect

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards safeguarding public health and promoting the rational use of medicines, the centre has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 16 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, saying they lack "therapeutic justification" and their use was not considered beneficial, keeping in mind the potential risks involved.

The decision came following the directions of the Supreme Court, which had mandated a comprehensive review of Fixed Dose Combinations available in the country.

Complying with the apex court directions, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) constituted an Expert Committee to examine various FDCs and identify those that are irrational, lack therapeutic justification, or may pose risks to human health.

FDC drugs are those that contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio.

The prohibited FDCs belong to various therapeutic categories, including certain dermatological preparations, analgesic and antispasmodic medicines, and antibiotic-based formulations.

In this regard, the Union Health Ministry issued notifications under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, prohibiting the manufacture for sale, sale and distribution for human use of 16 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs). The notifications have come into force with immediate effect.

The ministry noted that this action is in line with the government’s continuing efforts to ensure that only safe, effective and scientifically validated medicines are available to the public.