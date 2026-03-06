Robotic surgery in gynaecology

Gynaecological surgery has changed tremendously over the years. What once required large cuts and long hospital stays can now often be done through tiny incisions with faster recovery. One of the biggest advances in this journey is robotic-assisted surgery, providing better results for more complex procedures.

How robotic surgery works

Despite the name, robotic surgery does not mean a robot operates on the patient. The surgeon is always in complete control. The robotic system simply helps the surgeon operate with greater precision. It provides a magnified 3D view of the surgical area and allows very fine movements that are steadier than the human hand. This helps in performing delicate procedures safely and accurately.

Applications in complex conditions

In gynaecology, robotic surgery is especially helpful for complex conditions such as:

Large fibroids: The robotic system’s 3D magnification allows surgeons remove large or multiple fibroids. This ensures minimal blood loss and a stronger uterine repair compared to traditional methods.

Severe endometriosis: When tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of your uterus. The robotic hands allow for the removal of deep lesions in tight spaces that are hard to reach and help in relieving chronic pain while protecting the surrounding healthy tissue.

Adenomyosis: This condition involves the thickening of the uterine walls, which can make surgical intervention physically demanding and technically difficult.

Pelvic organ prolapse: Correcting prolapse often involves a procedure requiring very fine and repetitive suturing deep within the pelvis. The robot allows the surgeon perform these delicate stitches with a range of motion exceeding the human hand.

Difficult hysterectomies: Robotic surgery provides a crystal-clear view of the ureters and major arteries, allowing the surgeon to safely navigate around them.

