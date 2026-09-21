Kidney disease doesn’t always mean dialysis: 5 things people get wrong about CKD

Hearing the words "chronic kidney disease" (CKD) immediately brings to our mind images of dialysis machines or kidney failure. This fear often overshadows the fact that CKD covers a wide range of conditions, and a diagnosis does not always mean a person's kidneys are failing. But much of the anxiety around it comes from common misconceptions that we have been hearing over the years.
So, we spoke to two nephrologists who break down five of the most widespread myths about chronic kidney disease, from the belief that it always leads to dialysis to the idea that drinking more water can undo kidney damage.
Myth 1: CKD Means You Will Need Dialysis
Having chronic kidney disease (CKD) diagnosed may create fear, as it is related to kidney failure and the necessity of being on dialysis, says Dr. Vikram Kalra, Consultant Nephrologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. However, CKD has a spectrum of situations, and the outcomes can greatly differ from patient to patient, he explains.
CKD is not a guarantee of going on dialysis, Dr. Kalra says. In the vast majority of cases, patients with CKD never reach a dialysis-dependent stage. The condition can be successfully managed if diagnosed early and treated adequately, for example, through diet and medication.
Dr. Anupam Roy, Additional Director, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, agrees that the misconception surrounding chronic kidney disease is so acute that the mere mention of diagnosis can trigger anxiety about undergoing dialysis.
The truth is that CKD is manageable, and early detection can help preserve kidney function, Dr. Roy says. In most cases, individuals suffering from the disease do not have to undergo dialysis, he adds.
Myth 2: Feeling Fine Means Your Kidneys Are Fine
Kidney disease has a tendency to advance without notice, especially during its early phases, Dr. Kalra says. This makes it all the more important to have regular screening tests, he adds. For individuals with diabetes, hypertension, or other factors, it may be even more crucial.
Blood tests such as serum creatinine that help to calculate eGFR and urine tests are very informative tests, Dr. Roy adds.
Myth 3: Drinking Lots of Water Will Cure CKD or Once Diagnosed, Nothing Can Be Done
Proper hydration is crucial for many individuals, but just drinking plenty of water would not remedy chronic kidney injury, Dr. Kalra says. The necessary quantity of fluids varies according to the patient's kidney functioning and general health condition, he explains.
Again, it is not true that after kidney disease has already started, there is nothing to be done, says Dr. Roy. Treatment can significantly slow down the disease process, depending on its cause and stage.
The most important things needed for kidney health are blood sugar and blood pressure monitoring, dietary adjustments, and taking prescribed medications, he adds.
Myth 4: Kidney Disease Only Affects the Kidneys, and It's Always Permanent
Chronic kidney disease could have far-reaching consequences on health, such as affecting blood pressure, the cardiovascular system, bones, and mineral balance, thus highlighting the need for extensive follow-up, Dr. Kalra says.
Dr. Roy says that kidney disease is not always permanent. It is important to understand the difference between CKD and acute kidney injury (AKI), he says. CKD is characterised by persistent problems with the kidneys, while AKI develops suddenly due to acute illness, dehydration, some drugs, etc, Dr. Roy explains.
In some cases, with proper treatment and timely medical intervention, AKI can be reversible, he adds.
Myth 5: Treatment Is Only About Medicines, and CKD Only Happens to Older Adults
Chronic kidney disease treatment could involve medications but may also include changes in diet, exercise, blood pressure and diabetes control, as well as stopping smoking and regular monitoring, Dr. Kalra says.
It is crucial to differentiate chronic kidney disease from acute kidney injury, he adds. While chronic kidney disease may be irreversible, acute kidney injury can be managed if the underlying cause is diagnosed and treated early.
Dr. Roy dismisses another common assumption, that kidney illness occurs only in older adults. It should be noted that CKD can occur in an individual of any age, he says. Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, recurrent kidney stones, some illnesses, and family history of kidney disease, according to him.
It can be said that a person needs to diagnose the cause and stage of kidney disease in order to get timely treatment and not to assume that a diagnosis of kidney disease is immediately accompanied by dialysis.