Kidney disease doesn’t always mean dialysis: 5 things people get wrong about CKD

Hearing the words "chronic kidney disease" (CKD) immediately brings to our mind images of dialysis machines or kidney failure. This fear often overshadows the fact that CKD covers a wide range of conditions, and a diagnosis does not always mean a person's kidneys are failing. But much of the anxiety around it comes from common misconceptions that we have been hearing over the years.

So, we spoke to two nephrologists who break down five of the most widespread myths about chronic kidney disease, from the belief that it always leads to dialysis to the idea that drinking more water can undo kidney damage.