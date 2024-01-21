‘It’s Important to Stumble and Fall’

Your latest, Karmma Calling, sees you playing a calculating woman, Indrani Kothari, a former Bollywood actor-turned-vindictive socialite, a part that came back to you after you turned it down 10 years ago. What made you have a change of heart?

Ruchi Narain, the director, wanted 280 days from me for the schedule. I never say no to anything, but at the time, my son was young, and I was not keen on leaving him. I was a hands-on mother and was busy with my children’s admissions. This time, however, it was perfectly timed. Besides, I had never essayed such a character in either film or digital space. It is best described as a never-seen and never-done-before role, and was a challenge for me.

Indrani is a complex woman, who has several layers to her. You said she was difficult to decode. Were there any aspects of her you resonated with?

This woman believes the world is her stage, and she can do mean and awful things to people. That was something I would never be able to do, ever. But, then her actions make you ponder, whether she is right or wrong, and maintaining that balance can be difficult. It was important for me as an actor to perform her without judgment, and let the audience decide for themselves. There was, however, one aspect of her I identified with; that I can go to any lengths to protect my family. Anyone can come at me, but my family is off limits.