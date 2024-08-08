305 held for harassing women during Bonalu in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 305 people, including 16 minors, were apprehended by the Hyderabad SHE Teams for sexually harassing women and children during the Bonalu celebrations in the city.

The accused were held for teasing and misbehaving with women celebrating Bonalu at multiple locations across the city.

Of these 305 persons, five were sentenced to simple imprisonment for a period of three days and were also imposed fines of Rs 1,050 each under relevant Sections of the City Police Act.

Meanwhile, 173 persons were let go with a warning after the police counselled them along with their family members. “The remaining accused will be produced before the court soon,” the police said.