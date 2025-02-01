Bougainvillea: Devouring deliciousness

Aparna said that the name itself oozes nostalgia. “We call it The Bougainvillea because of how most houses here have bougainvilleas, those beautiful pink and white-coloured flowers — every Hyderabadi will relate to it,” she expressed, adding that they were clear about not choosing a particular cuisine to specialise in. “When we go out as a family to eat, each person craves for something different. So, we thought of going global — you have Asian, Indian, Continental, Tandoor and Grills,” the co-founder said.

This, Aparna said, is what makes the place unique. She added, “You don’t have to go to 10 different places to eat what you desire. When you come to The Bougainvillea, you are spoiled for choice — be it beverages, food, or desserts, you have it all. The best part is that each time you come, there is always something new to try.”