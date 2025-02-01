Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival 2025 kicks off

Feet tapped on the ground, hands clapped rhythmically, and hearts swayed to the soulful tunes of Tyagaraja at the 10th edition of the Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival 2025 (HTAMF), organised by Sanskriti Foundation. The amphitheatre at Shilparamam, brimming with music enthusiasts, turned into a sacred space of devotion and melody as Tyagaraja’s timeless compositions filled the air.

As dusk set in, electric lights bathed the venue in a golden glow. Surprisingly, the day’s celebrations began not with music or dance but with an enchanting Hari Katha recital by Sakambhari Kamesh, a ninth-grade student who took the stage with the poise of a seasoned storyteller. Her narrative, blending captivating anecdotes from Tyagaraja’s life with his profound kritis, commanded the audience’s attention. Her mastery over storytelling, which was no less than that of her renowned guru, Visakha Hari, drew even passersby to stop and listen.