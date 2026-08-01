Chhattisgarh CM condemns Kulgam attack, announces Rs 20 lakh ex gratia for families of slain labourers

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday expressed deep grief over the tragic deaths of two migrant labourers from the state who were killed in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Ratre, a resident of Sakti district, and Bhupendra Bhaina, who hailed from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district in Chhattisgarh.

Denouncing the violence in the strongest terms, Chief Minister Sai condemned the targeting of innocent civilians, calling it a heinous crime against humanity with no place in any civilised society.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the grief-stricken families, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia financial aid of Rs 20 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He assured that the Chhattisgarh Government stands firmly behind the bereaved families and will extend all possible assistance to help them navigate this profound loss.

"Targeting innocent civilians is an unforgivable crime against humanity. The Chhattisgarh Government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the grieving families in this painful hour and will provide complete support,” said CM Sai.

To ensure seamless support, Chief Minister Sai instructed senior state officials to immediately establish contact and coordinate with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The state government will appoint a nodal officer to maintain continuous liaison with J&K authorities, manage logistical requirements, and directly oversee the delivery of aid and relief to the affected families.