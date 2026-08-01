Cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K’s Kishtwar; schools shut across Chenab Valley

A cloudburst in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district triggered flash floods early Saturday, disrupting normal life and forcing the closure of schools across the Chenab Valley.

The intense rainfall, which occurred around 2.30 am, caused flash floods that swept through parts of Chatroo, leaving roads blocked and damaging property. The main market was inundated with boulders, mud and slush, while the Kishtwar–Chatroo–Sinthan National Highway was declared inaccessible.

Officials said at least two vehicles parked near a local stream were washed away, while several shops and houses were flooded. No casualties have been reported so far.

Persistent rain across the region led authorities to shut schools in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts. Officials directed educational institutions to conduct classes online due to heavy rainfall, slippery roads and the risk of falling stones.