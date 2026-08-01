Cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K’s Kishtwar; schools shut across Chenab Valley

A cloudburst in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district triggered flash floods early Saturday, disrupting normal life and forcing the closure of schools across the Chenab Valley.
The intense rainfall, which occurred around 2.30 am, caused flash floods that swept through parts of Chatroo, leaving roads blocked and damaging property. The main market was inundated with boulders, mud and slush, while the Kishtwar–Chatroo–Sinthan National Highway was declared inaccessible.
Officials said at least two vehicles parked near a local stream were washed away, while several shops and houses were flooded. No casualties have been reported so far.
Persistent rain across the region led authorities to shut schools in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts. Officials directed educational institutions to conduct classes online due to heavy rainfall, slippery roads and the risk of falling stones.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke with Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving reports of the cloudburst. He said affected shopkeepers and business owners would receive compensation according to government relief norms.
Singh said disaster preparedness measures in the district had been strengthened following last year’s devastating Chasoti cloudburst, which claimed 63 lives, mostly pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata shrine. Around 30 people reported missing after that incident remain untraced.
He added that the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has installed Early Warning Systems in Kishtwar and Machhail to improve weather monitoring and provide timely alerts during extreme weather events. An automatic weather station is also being installed in the Padder area.
The chief education officer in Kishtwar ordered the closure of all government and private schools for the day, citing adverse weather conditions. Similar orders were issued in neighbouring Doda and Ramban districts.
(With inputs from PTI)