Don't mislead the youth: Kangana Ranaut responds to trolls using her film clips

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticised social media users for sharing clips from her films to target her, saying such posts could mislead young people.
Ranaut has been facing criticism after her remarks on the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests, where she referred to Gen Z as the “generation gutter” and described videos from the demonstrations as “puke-inducing”, drew backlash online.
Following her comments, several users shared clips of the actor from her films and public appearances, using them to question her statements.
Responding to the criticism, Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram story on Friday along with a video clip. She said scenes from her films, where she plays fictional characters, should not be compared with real-life situations.
“You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high-profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners, security forces, you want to use these to convince vulnerable teenagers that she can do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing?” she wrote.
“Don’t mislead the youth, it’s not the same thing. Today you mislead other people’s children, tomorrow it will be yours,” she added.
Earlier, Ranaut, who represents Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, had criticised videos from protests at Jantar Mantar, describing them as a display of “filth, garbage and ugliness”.
Her remarks sparked a debate on social media, with several users criticising the actor for what they called “crass comments”.
(With inputs from PTI)