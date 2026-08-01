Don't mislead the youth: Kangana Ranaut responds to trolls using her film clips

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticised social media users for sharing clips from her films to target her, saying such posts could mislead young people.

Ranaut has been facing criticism after her remarks on the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests, where she referred to Gen Z as the “generation gutter” and described videos from the demonstrations as “puke-inducing”, drew backlash online.

Following her comments, several users shared clips of the actor from her films and public appearances, using them to question her statements.

Responding to the criticism, Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram story on Friday along with a video clip. She said scenes from her films, where she plays fictional characters, should not be compared with real-life situations.