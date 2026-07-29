Her own party 'doesn't take' her seriously: CJP's Saurav Das, Kangana Ranaut trade barbs over Gen Z remarks

Actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das traded sharp barbs on Wednesday as the controversy over the actor-politician's remarks describing Gen Z as "Generation gutter" escalated.

Ranaut on Tuesday sparked a political row after posting strongly worded Instagram Stories targeting the CJP-led agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Responding to her posts, Das said Ranaut's language was unbecoming and questioned her mental stability, while accusing her of trying to "ride the CJP wave".

"These words do not seem to come from a person who is mentally stable. Because you would not use this kind of language against young people. If there is a young person in your family who belongs to Gen Z or Gen Alpha, would you use such language against them?," he said.

Das also took a swipe at Ranaut's performance as a parliamentarian.

"I don't have much to say about Kangana Ranaut, her own party members don't take her seriously. There are videos of her from her constituency where she is meeting people and telling them, 'Aap log to bohat kaam karate ho. Mujhe to laga tha ki MP banke zyaada kaam nahi hoga. Lekin yaha par to mujhe roz kaam karna pad raha hai.' So that's the kind of seriousness with which she sees her own work," he said.

"It's fine, I think she is trying to ride the CJP wave. We said this before, anybody who wants to take credit or fame from the current movement, they are free to do so and so is Kangana," he added.

Das' remarks prompted the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to dismiss him as "totally useless and unemployed".

Ranaut responded in a fresh Instagram Stories post.

"I just googled this person and he is 28 years old. And he claims to be a student. How he claims to be a student I have no clue!!" she wrote.