Supreme Court asks Centre, states to frame compensation mechanism for stray cattle accident victim

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday, while noting the rise in accidents caused by stray animals on roads, directed the Centre and states to frame an effective mechanism for payment of compensation to victims.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said owners must be made accountable and should ensure that animals return to their designated shelters daily.

The top court directed that states with cattle laws must implement them fully and immediately. “Necessary amendments may be carried out or rules promulgated, as is deemed fit by the competent authority, to develop a mechanism for payment of compensation in accidents caused as a result of bovine/cattle,” the court said.