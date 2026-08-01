'Terrorists shot him after asking about his caste, community': Kin of Kulgam victim

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Kumar Ratrey, Deepak's brother, said, "My younger brother, Deepak Ratrey, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a livelihood. He comes from a very poor background and is a native of this place. We received news from the administration last night and this morning that he lost his life in a terrorist attack."

Highlighting the family's plight, Manoj added, "Deepak was the primary breadwinner for his family. He leaves behind a wife, small children, a widowed mother, and a disabled brother. His father passed away about ten years ago. The entire family is pleading with the Chhattisgarh government and the Government of India to ensure that his family, currently there, is brought safely back to our home village. We also demand that my cousin's mortal remains be brought back immediately so we can perform his final rites in our native soil with all our relatives present."

The family also expressed concerns regarding suggestions of performing the last rites in Jammu and Kashmir. "We have heard suggestions from the administration there to perform the burial or cremation on-site. However, we earnestly request the government to bring our brother's body back to us," Manoj said.

Shantibai Ratrey, Deepak's sister-in-law, shared that the village is waiting to pay its final respects. "Deepak Ratrey was my brother-in-law. It's been about six months since he went to work as a daily wage laborer making bricks. We found out at night that he was shot. Then the rest of the family found out. We request the government and administration to bring his mortal remains to our Gram Panchayat Bundeli as soon as possible because we are all waiting for him. The funeral rites will be held here," she said.

Deepak's uncle, Haldhar Ratrey, stated that Deepak had gone to work specifically to complete his unfinished home. "It's been more than 4-6 months; he'd been there since about summertime. The house you see being built next door is his. It's unfinished; he went to work at a brick kiln to earn money to complete the house," Haldhar said.

Recounting the moment they received the news, Haldhar said, "Around midnight on the night of July 31, 2024, I received information through the police that Deepak was shot in a terrorist attack. It wasn't fully confirmed at that time. There were two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh; one is a resident of Baloda Bazar, and one is my nephew, Deepak Ratrey. Terrorists killed him brutally."

Haldhar further alleged that the attack was targeted. "From what we've heard, the terrorists shot him after asking about his caste and community. Look at this act by the terrorists--they went and shot him after asking his caste, firing at a labourer. I request the government... we strongly condemn this incident, and those who carried out this terrorist attack should be stood in the middle of a square and shot. I would also say to the government and administration that after Deepak's death, there is no one else in his family. They should be provided with good financial assistance," he added.