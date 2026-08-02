Centre plans major intelligence expansion along Bangladesh border with 40 new SIB units

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to significantly strengthen its intelligence network along the India-Bangladesh border by setting up nearly 40 permanent Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) units across border districts in West Bengal.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought around 50 acres of land from the state government for the project, sources said.

The proposed expansion is aimed at enhancing intelligence-gathering and counter-infiltration capabilities along the 2,217-km India-Bangladesh border, one of the country's most sensitive frontiers due to persistent concerns over illegal infiltration, cross-border smuggling, organised crime and other security threats.

The move represents one of the largest expansions of the Intelligence Bureau's (IB) field infrastructure in the region in recent years and is intended to establish a permanent operational presence in vulnerable border sectors.

According to sources, the new units will improve the collection, analysis and dissemination of intelligence related to infiltration routes, smuggling syndicates, extremist activities and other cross-border networks.

"Officials of the MHA and the West Bengal Home Department have already held discussions on the implementation of the project, including the identification of suitable land parcels for the proposed establishments. Under the plan, each SIB unit will require between one and 1.5 acres of land, taking the total requirement to nearly 50 acres across several border districts," a source said.