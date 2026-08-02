SC to hear pleas on alleged police brutality during NEET protests, may consider SIT probe Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of petitions alleging police brutality during recent protests over examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter. The court had earlier indicated that it may constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to probe allegations of police excesses, injuries to protesters and attacks on police personnel, and determine whether the violence against police was carried out by students or by "miscreants".

On July 28, the top court restrained states from taking coercive action against protesting students and directed the release of all detainees below the age of 18 who have no criminal antecedents.

It said such children should be released, if necessary, on the execution of a simple bond by themselves or their family members.

The court observed that the allegations warranted a fair and independent investigation and said anyone responsible for violence or excesses, including those who took the law into their own hands, should be held accountable.

It took note of allegations that police used pellet guns, lathis embedded with nails, rubber bullets and electric batons against protesters, causing severe and life-threatening injuries to several students and young women.