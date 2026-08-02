UP tops the country in ragging complaints followed by West Bengal, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Ragging complaints in higher educational institutions have continued to rise over the past five years despite stringent anti-ragging regulations, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest number of cases.
In a written reply to an unstarred question (No. 1302) in the Lok Sabha on July 27, Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar informed Parliament that 521 ragging complaints had been received from higher educational institutions across the country till July 22 this year. Uttar Pradesh recorded 135 complaints, followed by West Bengal (75), Madhya Pradesh (63), Maharashtra (53) and Bihar (50).
The reply, given to a question raised by Sayani Ghosh, showed that Uttar Pradesh recorded 825 complaints between 2022 and July 22 this year, followed by West Bengal (489), Madhya Pradesh (422), Bihar (400) and Maharashtra (307).
In 2024, 963 ragging complaints were reported across the country. Uttar Pradesh accounted for 251 cases, followed by Bihar (122), Madhya Pradesh (117), West Bengal (102) and Maharashtra (89). The country recorded 759 complaints in 2023 and 457 in 2022.
Among Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana reported the highest number of complaints in the last five years with 125 cases, followed by Punjab (87), Jammu and Kashmir (70), Himachal Pradesh (44) and Chandigarh (4).
The issue came into focus again in January this year after Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case against three girl students following allegations by a 19-year-old Government Degree College student that she was subjected to physical abuse, intimidation and humiliation during a ragging incident. She later died during treatment.
In Haryana, an alleged ragging complaint by a junior MBBS student against a senior student at a medical college was investigated by the anti-ragging committee last year. The Haryana Human Rights Commission also took suo motu cognisance of an alleged ragging case at a university, observing that, if proved, it would amount to a serious violation of human rights.
Rajasthan reported 247 complaints during the period, followed by Odisha (227), Jharkhand (154), Delhi (135), Uttarakhand (142). Jharkhand reported 154 complaints, Gujarat 93 and Chhattisgarh 92.
Among the southern states, Karnataka recorded the highest number of complaints with 187 cases followed by Tamil Nadu (178), Andhra Pradesh (133), Kerala (126), Telangana (101) and Puducherry (7).
In the eastern and northeastern region, West Bengal recorded 489 complaints, followed by Assam (162), Tripura (17), Arunachal Pradesh (11), Meghalaya (9), Mizoram (9), Manipur (8), Sikkim (6), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2) and Nagaland (1).
The reply stated that the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued show-cause notices to 107 higher educational institutions, including 18 medical colleges, last year for failing to comply with mandatory anti-ragging regulations. The institutions had failed to obtain anti-ragging undertakings from students and parents or guardians and did not submit compliance reports despite repeated advisories.
"The regulatory approach has remained corrective and preventive, ensuring that institutions rectify lapses and adhere strictly to anti-ragging measures, thereby safeguarding student welfare and campus safety. The UGC has introduced the third amendment in 2016 to the existing Regulations on the curbing menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. The definition of ragging has been broadened,’’ it stated.
The reply added that greater awareness among students has encouraged reporting and redressal of complaints. It said the UGC issues advisories to higher educational institutions twice every year to strengthen awareness, reporting and grievance redressal mechanisms, and has taken action under the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009.