UP tops the country in ragging complaints followed by West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Ragging complaints in higher educational institutions have continued to rise over the past five years despite stringent anti-ragging regulations, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest number of cases.

In a written reply to an unstarred question (No. 1302) in the Lok Sabha on July 27, Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar informed Parliament that 521 ragging complaints had been received from higher educational institutions across the country till July 22 this year. Uttar Pradesh recorded 135 complaints, followed by West Bengal (75), Madhya Pradesh (63), Maharashtra (53) and Bihar (50).

The reply, given to a question raised by Sayani Ghosh, showed that Uttar Pradesh recorded 825 complaints between 2022 and July 22 this year, followed by West Bengal (489), Madhya Pradesh (422), Bihar (400) and Maharashtra (307).

In 2024, 963 ragging complaints were reported across the country. Uttar Pradesh accounted for 251 cases, followed by Bihar (122), Madhya Pradesh (117), West Bengal (102) and Maharashtra (89). The country recorded 759 complaints in 2023 and 457 in 2022.

Among Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana reported the highest number of complaints in the last five years with 125 cases, followed by Punjab (87), Jammu and Kashmir (70), Himachal Pradesh (44) and Chandigarh (4).

The issue came into focus again in January this year after Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case against three girl students following allegations by a 19-year-old Government Degree College student that she was subjected to physical abuse, intimidation and humiliation during a ragging incident. She later died during treatment.

In Haryana, an alleged ragging complaint by a junior MBBS student against a senior student at a medical college was investigated by the anti-ragging committee last year. The Haryana Human Rights Commission also took suo motu cognisance of an alleged ragging case at a university, observing that, if proved, it would amount to a serious violation of human rights.

Rajasthan reported 247 complaints during the period, followed by Odisha (227), Jharkhand (154), Delhi (135), Uttarakhand (142). Jharkhand reported 154 complaints, Gujarat 93 and Chhattisgarh 92.