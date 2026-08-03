Courts must bin criminal cases filed to silence dissent, not tell citizens what to say: SC ex-Judge Oka

MUMBAI: It is not the function of courts to "preach or teach" citizens on what they ought to say or not, retired Supreme Court Judge Abhay Oka observed said while urging constitutional courts to quash criminal cases initiated just to silence dissent.

Speaking at the inaugural Advocate Haroon Solkar Memorial Lecture Series in Mumbai on Saturday, Justice Oka emphasised courts must strive towards protecting citizens' fundamental rights irrespective of whether or not the judges agree with the views expressed by the petitioners. He insisted that everybody has a right to protest in a peaceful manner, and this is recognised by the Constitution.

Quoting Irish write Sir Thomas Moore, Justice Oka said citizens are not expected to say only those things that are liked by the rulers of the day.

"If democracy is to survive, we must guard and protect our freedoms guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution of India (dealing with fundamental rights) even if we have to pay a huge cost to protect these fundamental rights," he told the gathering.

Citizens are compelled to approach courts seeking to quash criminal cases filed over the infringement of their fundamental right to freedom of expression.

When such cases come up for hearing, it is the court's duty to quash them, Justice Oka stressed.

"The court may not like what the petitioners have said or expressed, but still it is the duty of the court to protect the freedom of speech and expression.

It is not the function of the court to preach or teach the petitioner what he or she should have said or not said," the former Judge maintained.

All that the court has to see is whether an offence is made out or not and if there was a violation of the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression, Justice Oka said.

He added that every citizen has the right to put forth his or her demand and it is the duty of the state to consider the same.

"If demands are not considered, the citizens have a right to stage a peaceful protest, because that is the only way of expressing displeasure," noted Justice Oka, who served in the SC from August 2021 until May 2025.