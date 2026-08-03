SC clarification on FIRs a 'big victory' for youth, says CJP; seeks immediate implementation of assurances

The Cockroach Janta Party on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's clarification on the withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters in the NEET paper leak agitation, urging the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances made under the July 25 agreement.

The apex court clarified that the term "criminal antecedents" in its earlier order applied only to those accused of grave and heinous offences, while states were free to close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining protesters in accordance with law.

The clarification followed the Centre's submission that it would not pursue cases against students who took part in the NEET paper leak protests, including the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi, provided they did not have criminal antecedents.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on August 18.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the court's clarification had removed ambiguity over the government's commitment not to proceed against student protesters, except those accused of serious crimes.

"Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on July 25 to the youth of this country," Das said in a post on X.