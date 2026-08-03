SC clarification on FIRs a 'big victory' for youth, says CJP; seeks immediate implementation of assurances

The Cockroach Janta Party on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's clarification on the withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters in the NEET paper leak agitation, urging the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances made under the July 25 agreement.
The apex court clarified that the term "criminal antecedents" in its earlier order applied only to those accused of grave and heinous offences, while states were free to close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining protesters in accordance with law.
The clarification followed the Centre's submission that it would not pursue cases against students who took part in the NEET paper leak protests, including the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi, provided they did not have criminal antecedents.
The matter is scheduled to be heard again on August 18.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the court's clarification had removed ambiguity over the government's commitment not to proceed against student protesters, except those accused of serious crimes.
"Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on July 25 to the youth of this country," Das said in a post on X.
Addressing a press conference later, Das said the court had made it clear that states could withdraw FIRs against student protesters and that the expression "criminal antecedents" referred only to those accused of heinous crimes such as murder and rape.
"Today there has been another big victory of the youth. The Supreme Court clarified that if the state has to withdraw all the FIRs against students and protesters, then it can do so. It also made it clear that only those accused of grave crimes such as murder and rape can face action in future," he said.
Das said the CJP remained in constant touch with senior Union government representatives and would closely monitor the implementation of the assurances.
"From Day 1, the Cockroach Janta Party has stood by every student and every protester, providing legal assistance, medical support, and every other form of help within our means. The youth of this country honoured their word. It is now time for the government to honour its own immediately," he said.
CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh said the Supreme Court had also indicated that it could invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs, if required.
She added that the party was in touch with the family of protester Ruchika, who had alleged harassment, and reiterated that the CJP would provide legal assistance to women protesters who were allegedly harassed.
(With inputs from PTI)