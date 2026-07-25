CJP ends protest 'in good faith' as Centre agrees to its demands following Pradhan's resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its 36-day agitation over the NEET issue after the Centre accepted all of its key demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters.

The announcement came after talks between the two sides, shortly after Pradhan said on X that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MP said it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and that he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country.

At a joint press conference with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Nadda said the government would provide "honourable compensation", in accordance with the rules, to the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination.

Nadda also said the Centre would ensure the withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesters.

"We declare withdrawal of our protest with immediate effect. We urge all protesters to go home as the government has accepted our demands," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said.

"The CJP declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith and understanding that the agreed upon terms will be executed within the agreed upon timeline," he added.