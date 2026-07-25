India

CJP ends protest 'in good faith' as Centre agrees to its demands following Pradhan's resignation

Union Minister Nadda said the government will initiate the process of withdrawing FIRs filed against protesters and will give financial compensation within rules to families of NEET suicide victims.
Union Minister JP Nadda with MoS Jitendra Singh and CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during a joint press conference after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026.
Union Minister JP Nadda with MoS Jitendra Singh and CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during a joint press conference after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026.(Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its 36-day agitation over the NEET issue after the Centre accepted all of its key demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters.

The announcement came after talks between the two sides, shortly after Pradhan said on X that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MP said it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and that he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country.

At a joint press conference with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Nadda said the government would provide "honourable compensation", in accordance with the rules, to the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination.

Nadda also said the Centre would ensure the withdrawal of all FIRs registered against protesters.

 "We declare withdrawal of our protest with immediate effect. We urge all protesters to go home as the government has accepted our demands," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said.

"The CJP declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith and understanding that the agreed upon terms will be executed within the agreed upon timeline," he added.

Union Minister JP Nadda with MoS Jitendra Singh and CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during a joint press conference after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026.
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Das said the Centre had assured the CJP that honorary compensation would be provided to the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG examination and that steps would be taken to withdraw FIRs registered against protesters.

Notably, the CJP had demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide after the NEET-UG cancellation and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, besides seeking Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister.

Notably, the CJP had demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination, the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, and the resignation of Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

The CJP had been staging a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, along with broader reforms to the conduct of public examinations.

The protest drew thousands of students to demonstrations across the country and received backing from several Opposition parties.

Union Minister JP Nadda with MoS Jitendra Singh and CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during a joint press conference after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026.
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