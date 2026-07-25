'Time has come to remove this government': Rahul Gandhi after Pradhan's resignation

'Victory for students, but not the end'

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday called Pradhan's resignation was a victory for the students who maintained sustained pressure but on the government but this was not the end as the prime minister is yet to apologise to the students.

The opposition party called it a victory for a generation tired of struggling in an "unfair and corrupt" system, and for an opposition that demonstrated rock solid unity and solidarity with the students.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Pradhan's resignation was a "victory of truth" and a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "stubbornness".

He also said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's turn to apologise and take strict action against all those who used lathis, batons and pellet guns against the agitating students.

In his first reaction after Pradhan resigned, Kharge said, "The echo of India's students has finally reached the doors of the arrogant power."

"This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system... This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr Modi's stubbornness," he said.

Kharge also termed it a victory for families who lost "their blood, their children" because of the government's "corruption".

"This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students.

"Now it is Mr Modi's turn to apologise to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons and pellet guns on them," Kharge said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Pradhan, saying the government had been "forced to bend" before the youth and students of India.

Vadra termed the development a victory for the country's youth and students, "who did not bend".

"Force was used against them. Pellet guns, water cannons and tear gas were used against them. But the youth and the students did not bend; the government had to bend. It is a victory for the youth and students of India. I was really and truly happy when I heard the news," she told reporters in Wayanad, following reports of Pradhan's resignation.