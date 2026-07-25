Opposition hails Pradhan's resignation as victory for students, demands wider education reforms

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties on Saturday welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, describing it as a victory for students and sustained public protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

While hailing the resignation as a significant political moment, they said it was only the first step and pressed for wider reforms, accountability for alleged police excesses, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saying he had taken responsibility for the NEET paper leak from the outset and that it was not a matter of "individual prestige".

Congress: 'Victory of truth', but not the end

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the resignation a "victory of truth" and a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "stubbornness", crediting students for sustaining the movement. "The echo of India's students has finally reached the doors of the arrogant power," Kharge said.

"This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system. This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr Modi's stubbornness," he said.

Kharge also urged Modi to apologise to students and take action against those responsible for using "lathis, batons and pellet guns" against protesters.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Pradhan's resignation was the result of sustained pressure from students but insisted that the movement's demands had not been fully met.

"This is not the end. We still await the prime minister's apology to our students," Ramesh said.

"The incompetent, callous, and arrogant Mantri Pradhan has finally been compelled to resign. It was sustained youth pressure that finally forced the Pradhan Mantri to stop giving him political cover," he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the resignation as "a victory for the youth and students of India".

"The youth did not bend; the government had to bend. It is a victory for the youth and students of India," she told reporters in Kerala.

She also demanded that Modi apologise to students over the police action during the protests.

"He is responsible for young children being out on the streets all over India. He is responsible for them being shot with pellet guns as if they're terrorists," she said.