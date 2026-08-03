Delhi court acquits ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers, Live Law reported.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts pronounced the acquittal order after hearing arguments from the prosecution, complainants and the accused persons. The proceedings were conducted in camera, according to the report.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John appeared for the women wrestlers, while Singh was represented by Advocate Rajiv Mohan.

The court had framed sexual harassment charges against Singh in May 2024. However, he was discharged from the allegations made by victim number 6. In the case of co-accused Vinod Tomar, former assistant secretary of the WFI, charges were framed under Section 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation) concerning victim number 1, while he was discharged from the remaining allegations.

Earlier, the court had rejected Singh’s plea seeking further investigation and permission to make additional submissions on the framing of charges. Singh had claimed that he was not present in India on the dates mentioned in the allegations.

Singh and Tomar were out on bail in the case. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against them under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Section 109 (abetment) was also invoked against Tomar.

The police had earlier filed a cancellation report in the POCSO case registered against Singh based on a complaint by a minor wrestler.

The women wrestlers had accused Singh of sexual harassment, alleging that the incidents took place between 2016 and 2019 at locations including the WFI office, his official residence and during overseas trips.

After being acquitted Singh said, "होइहि सोइ जो राम रचि राखा" (What is meant to be will be, as destined by Lord Ram).