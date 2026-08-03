Delhi court acquits ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts also acquitted co-accused Vinod Tomar after hearing arguments from the prosecution, the complainants and the accused.

The verdict was pronounced during in camera proceedings. The defence later described the verdict as an "honourable acquittal".

The case pertains to allegations of sexual harassment levelled by six women wrestlers against Singh. Based on their complaints, the Delhi Police had registered a first information report (FIR) against him.

On June 15, 2023, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment, including sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 109 (abetment) was also invoked against Tomar.

On May 10, 2024, the trial court framed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women against Singh in connection with the complaints of five women wrestlers. However, he was discharged from the allegations made by the sixth complainant.

In Tomar's case, charges were framed under Section 506(1) of the IPC for alleged criminal intimidation in connection with the complaint of victim number one, while he was discharged from the remaining allegations.

Earlier, the court had rejected Singh's plea seeking further investigation and permission to make additional submissions on the framing of charges. Singh had claimed that he was not in India on the dates on which the alleged incidents took place.

Singh and Tomar were out on bail during the trial.

The Delhi Police had also filed a cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against Singh based on a complaint by a minor wrestler.

The women wrestlers had alleged that the incidents of sexual harassment took place between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, Singh's official residence and during overseas trips.

Following the verdict, Singh said, "होइहि सोइ जो राम रचि राखा" (What is meant to be will be, as destined by Lord Ram).

(With inputs from Online Desk)