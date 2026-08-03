JPSC exam scam: Ex-chief Khiangte grilled for seven hours; CID raids 18 locations

Jharkhand CID on Monday questioned former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte for nearly seven hours as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the commission, while simultaneously carrying out raids at 18 locations across the state.

Khiangte appeared before CID officials around 11 am and left the agency's office at about 6 pm, marking the fourth round of questioning in the case, an official said.

The former JPSC chief had earlier been questioned for nine hours on July 28 and for eight hours each on July 29 and July 31.

Khiangte resigned as JPSC chairman on July 22, a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged examination irregularities.

On July 27, Khiangte said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter.

A retired Jharkhand chief secretary, Khiangte was appointed JPSC chairman in February last year.

The CID has so far arrested 11 people in connection with the alleged irregularities. The JPSC had also postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, originally scheduled from July 25 to July 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances", amid protests by the opposition BJP.

Meanwhile, the CID, assisted by the police, conducted searches at 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad districts as part of the ongoing investigation.

"The raids led to the recovery of essential documents and electronic devices such as laptops and mobile phones related to the irregularities, as well as bank passbooks and cheque books, carbon copies of candidates' OMR sheets, admit cards, and marksheets," the CID said in a press release.

(With inputs from PTI)