JPSC Scam: CID summons former chairman L Khyangte for questioning on July 28

RANCHI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khyangte for questioning on July 28 as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination.
The notice comes as the CID intensifies its investigation into the alleged recruitment scam, which has already resulted in multiple raids, arrests, and the seizure of key examination-related documents.
Earlier, CID officials searched Khyangte's official residence on Kanke Road and his office chamber at the JPSC headquarters. The nearly five-hour operation involved scrutiny of official records and questioning of the former chairman.
Investigators also conducted searches at the JPSC headquarters and the office of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), the agency that conducted the examination.
During the investigation, the CID seized recruitment-related documents, OMR sheets and digital evidence from computers at the JPSC office. Investigators also recovered records related to the examination process from the TDPL office as part of the ongoing probe.
Khyangte, however, has denied any involvement in alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. He maintained that all decisions taken during his tenure as JPSC chairman were in accordance with established rules.
He said that if any irregularity had occurred at any stage of the recruitment process, it should be investigated impartially and strict action should be taken against those found responsible.
Notably, Khiangte, who assumed charge as JPSC Chairman on March 6, 2025, resigned late Tuesday evening following raids on the JPSC office by the CID and Ranchi Police.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignation on Wednesday. Subsequently, the JPSC announced the postponement of nine examinations. A notification regarding this was also issued.
The Commission cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the postponement. The Commission had released the schedule for these exams—which were slated to be held through September—only on July 9.
These examinations were intended for the recruitment of 500 officers. The posts covered administrative services, judicial services, prosecution and the industries, labor, and technical departments.
Meanwhile, the CID on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted by the JPSC, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10.