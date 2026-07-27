JPSC Scam: CID summons former chairman L Khyangte for questioning on July 28

RANCHI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khyangte for questioning on July 28 as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination.

The notice comes as the CID intensifies its investigation into the alleged recruitment scam, which has already resulted in multiple raids, arrests, and the seizure of key examination-related documents.

Earlier, CID officials searched Khyangte's official residence on Kanke Road and his office chamber at the JPSC headquarters. The nearly five-hour operation involved scrutiny of official records and questioning of the former chairman.

Investigators also conducted searches at the JPSC headquarters and the office of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), the agency that conducted the examination.

During the investigation, the CID seized recruitment-related documents, OMR sheets and digital evidence from computers at the JPSC office. Investigators also recovered records related to the examination process from the TDPL office as part of the ongoing probe.