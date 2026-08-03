Opposition attacks BJP after Brij Bhushan acquittal in wrestlers' case

Opposition parties on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP after a Delhi court acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, while his son and BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh hailed the verdict as a "victory of truth".

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, citing lack of evidence and inconsistent and contradictory testimonies of witnesses, according to the defence counsel.

The case stemmed from allegations made by six women wrestlers in 2023, triggering a 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Reacting to the verdict, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of hypocrisy on women's issues.

"On one hand they say that they are with the youth, there is talk of women's empowerment and women's reservation, and on the other hand there is this."

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the verdict reflected the BJP's "true face".

"It is our misfortune that a deaf, mute and blind government sits in power. The true face of the BJP is unfortunately right before all of us.

"As a citizen of India, I am deeply hurt by this decision, and I stand firmly with all our sisters and athletes.

"Instead of justice, the perpetrator has been given a medal of acquittal around his neck. This country will never forgive you."