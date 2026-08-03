Opposition attacks BJP after Brij Bhushan acquittal in wrestlers' case

Opposition parties on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP after a Delhi court acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, while his son and BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh hailed the verdict as a "victory of truth".
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, citing lack of evidence and inconsistent and contradictory testimonies of witnesses, according to the defence counsel.
The case stemmed from allegations made by six women wrestlers in 2023, triggering a 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Reacting to the verdict, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of hypocrisy on women's issues.
"On one hand they say that they are with the youth, there is talk of women's empowerment and women's reservation, and on the other hand there is this."
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the verdict reflected the BJP's "true face".
"It is our misfortune that a deaf, mute and blind government sits in power. The true face of the BJP is unfortunately right before all of us.
"As a citizen of India, I am deeply hurt by this decision, and I stand firmly with all our sisters and athletes.
"Instead of justice, the perpetrator has been given a medal of acquittal around his neck. This country will never forgive you."
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that when the women wrestlers were protesting, no BJP women leaders came forward to support them. He also rejected Singh's claim that the case was part of a conspiracy.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, however, urged restraint, saying the judicial process should be respected.
"I don't want to comment on court judgments.
"The important thing is that the process of justice should be allowed to function. Accusations are made and consequences follow, but justice must be seen doing its course.
"If an appeal is filed, we will have to see what the next stage produces. If there is no appeal, then certainly he should be treated as someone who has been honourably discharged. I don't think we should right now pass judgements on an ongoing judicial matter."
Celebrating the acquittal, BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh thanked those who stood by his family during the controversy.
"This is a victory of truth. It is a victory for the young wrestlers. I would like to thank everyone who stood by us and reposed their faith in us. Today, we are standing strong before the entire country."
Singh, a six-time former MP, was denied a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections following the controversy, with the party fielding his son from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency instead.
Speaking outside the court, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh welcomed the verdict.
"On the first day, I had said that if any allegation against me was proved, I would hang myself. The court has now honourably acquitted me. I am happy and grateful to my lawyers. "For now, this is all I can say. I will comment further after going through the court's reasoned order."
World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat said the wrestlers would challenge the acquittal in a higher court.
"From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan."
"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers."
"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight."
Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Singh on June 15, 2023, based on complaints filed by the six wrestlers.
The CPI(ML) Liberation also criticised the verdict, alleging that the BJP's "rhetoric of women's empowerment has rung hollow repeatedly".
The party said the acquittal "is not only blatantly unjust, but exposes the BJP's sustenance of political patronage and the impunity of its leaders, who have time and again enjoyed unabated protection".
(With inputs from PTI)