SC seeks Arunachal top officials' reply over CBI's 'non-cooperation' claim in CM Khandu-linked contracts probe

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) after the CBI alleged the state government was not cooperating with its preliminary enquiry into the award of public works contracts to firms allegedly linked to the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed both officers to remain present before the court on August 24 along with their replies to the CBI's status report and explain the alleged non-cooperation.

The direction came after the bench perused the CBI's status report filed on July 17.

Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj sought more time to complete the enquiry, saying the state authorities were not cooperating with the agency.

"We will call the chief secretary," the bench observed, adding that if there was non-cooperation, it questioned why a "long rope" was being given.

Referring to the CBI's status report, the bench noted that the agency had flagged certain discrepancies and asked, "Why do you need anything more for registering a RC (regular case)."

The court observed that the CBI had sought records from the state authorities which had not been provided.

"We have perused the status report given by the CBI dated July 17, 2026. A perusal of the same reflects that there is non-cooperation at the end of the state government in providing the necessary records...," the bench said.