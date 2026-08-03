SC to Centre: Ensure every road has encroachment-free space for pedestrians

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to ensure encroachment-free space for walking on every road across the country.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, to instruct the authorities to demarcate pedestrian areas and ensure that the space meant for walking is not encroached upon.

"Without any big investment and construction, just ensure that proper demarcation is done of walkers' space. Wherever there is a road, there should be a walkers’ space. Do it with a rope or anything and ensure it is not encroached," the bench said and fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Meanwhile, the court granted the Centre two weeks time to issue instructions to the authorities concerned. It added that the pedestrians must have confidence that the designated space belongs to them and they can walk without fear of vehicles.

The bench earlier in its July 19 judgement said that a citizen's fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath is primary and shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles. "It is integral to the right to movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d), read with Article 19(1)(a), Article 19(1) (b), Article 19(1) (c) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The fundamental right to walk will take within its sweep the right to demarcated footpaths," it had said.

The court had passed the judgement and made these observations and declarations while deciding an appeal in a motor accident claim. The top court pronounced the judgement in a case arises from an unfortunate incident where a tanker hit a 5-year-old son while he was on his way to school with his father.