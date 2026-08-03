Won't resign as Punjab Congress chief, says Warring amid escalating factional feud

Amid growing infighting in the Punjab Congress, state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday ruled out stepping down, while asserting that he would continue to work for the organisation even if the party leadership decides to replace him.

"I am not resigning," Warring told reporters during the Congress' 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' programme in Bathinda in the presence of AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel.

He added, "If the party high command decides to replace me, I would continue to work to strengthen the organisation."

The Ludhiana MP's remarks come days after supporters of former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi raised slogans in his favour during Congress events, exposing simmering factional tensions within the state unit.

Warring said he had worked wholeheartedly for the party over the past four years and highlighted the Congress' performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it won seven of Punjab's 13 seats.

Fresh signs of discord surfaced on Monday during Channi's visit to Ferozepur to attend the coronation ceremony of newly elected Municipal Council president Ashok Sachdeva.

The event, organised by former MLA Parminder Singh Pinki, was attended by several senior Congress leaders, but posters at the venue did not carry photographs of Warring or Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

The Congress has witnessed growing discontent after retaining Warring as Punjab Congress chief while appointing Channi as chairman of the party's campaign committee.