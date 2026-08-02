Punjab Congress infighting deepens as Channi supporters sloganeer at Barnala event, triggering chaos

CHANDIGARH: A day after supporters of former Punjab CM and sitting Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi raised slogans against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Sangrur and Patiala, there was an altercation between the supporters of both leaders at Barnala today.

During the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' event, infighting resurfaced as a group of Channi supporters stood up and raised slogans such as “Charanjit Singh Channi Zindabad" and "Punjab Bachao, Channi Lao”.

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were in Barnala to meet party workers and office-bearers as a part of an outreach exercise aimed at strengthening the party organisation.

Many senior leaders, including local MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Raj Kumar Verka and Razia Sultana, were also present on the stage. However, Channi was not present.

His supporters have been attending the party’s district-level gatherings in huge numbers and publicly expressing their support for Channi's leadership.

The supporters said they believed that his leadership would be important in strengthening the Congress in Punjab. Warring, in an attempt to maintain order, repeatedly appealed to the workers to remain calm and maintain discipline. He also urged them to let the meeting continue.

He said that every party worker had the right to express their views but stressed that organisational discipline was equally important. "No slogans please,’’ he said.