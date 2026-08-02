Punjab Congress infighting deepens as Channi supporters sloganeer at Barnala event, triggering chaos

CHANDIGARH: A day after supporters of former Punjab CM and sitting Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi raised slogans against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Sangrur and Patiala, there was an altercation between the supporters of both leaders at Barnala today.
During the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' event, infighting resurfaced as a group of Channi supporters stood up and raised slogans such as “Charanjit Singh Channi Zindabad" and "Punjab Bachao, Channi Lao”.
Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were in Barnala to meet party workers and office-bearers as a part of an outreach exercise aimed at strengthening the party organisation.
Many senior leaders, including local MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Raj Kumar Verka and Razia Sultana, were also present on the stage. However, Channi was not present.
His supporters have been attending the party’s district-level gatherings in huge numbers and publicly expressing their support for Channi's leadership.
The supporters said they believed that his leadership would be important in strengthening the Congress in Punjab. Warring, in an attempt to maintain order, repeatedly appealed to the workers to remain calm and maintain discipline. He also urged them to let the meeting continue.
He said that every party worker had the right to express their views but stressed that organisational discipline was equally important. "No slogans please,’’ he said.
Razia Sultana said that anyone with a complaint should take it up with the party high command. On the other hand, Barnala MLA Kuldip Singh Kala Dhillon stepped down from the stage in a bid to ease the situation.
Without naming anyone, Dhillon said that in every State, there are five or seven leaders who go to Delhi for discussions to create their own suitable narratives.
"At Indira Bhawan, they talk about strengthening the party, but do the opposite when they come back to the State. We need to remain vigilant against such people,’’ he added.
Baghel also raised slogans in support of Raja Warring, Charanjit Channi, Partap Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra and Razia Sultana. Bajwa and Randhawa were not present at the event.
While talking to the media, Warring said that he had no objection if someone raises slogans in support of Charanjit Channi, as he too raised slogans in support of Channi when he was the Chief Minister. He recalled that he had also sloganeered in support of Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo.
Factionalism has been haunting the Punjab Congress, despite repeated promises from the party leadership that efforts are in place to enhance organisational unity ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections.
The Congress leadership announced its decision to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the State unit chief, and appointed Jalandhar MP Channi as the chairperson of its campaign committee on July 1, erupting massive infighting.
Attempting to ease the circumstances, Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday pointed out that the Congress high command will decide the party's CM candidate and Ministers after the Punjab Assembly elections.
Baghel, who had on Friday dismissed the existence of factionalism in the state party unit, warned that whosoever indulges in indiscipline will be removed from the party. Channi too on Saturday urged party workers to maintain discipline during meetings and avoid sloganeering.
"Our fight is not among ourselves. Our fight is for Punjab. We have to strengthen Congress and take everyone along," Channi had said.
Baghel, who is currently on a tour of the poll-bound state, is scheduled to visit several assembly constituencies and hold meetings with the party's district and block-level leaders.
Much earlier, on February 28, pro-Channi slogans were raised during Rahul Gandhi's rally in Barnala.
Addressing the gathering, Rahul cautioned the party's Punjab leadership against factionalism and urged the leaders to function as a united team or "be prepared to sit at home".