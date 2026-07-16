Punjab Congress rift: Rahul reluctant to meet Channi as ex-CM accepts party's decision to back Warring

CHANDIGARH: Amid a deepening factional feud in the Punjab Congress, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is learnt to be reluctant to meet former Punjab chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, with the party high command reportedly not inclined to replace Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit chief.

After meeting Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Channi said the party leadership had heard his side and that he would abide by whatever decision the high command takes. He also ruled out taking any step that could embarrass the party.

Sources said Channi's request for an appointment with Rahul, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has not received any confirmation so far.

Earlier in the day, Channi and former Punjab deputy chief minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala in Delhi ahead of another round of discussions by the party leadership to address infighting in the state unit.

According to sources, Channi told Venugopal that Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had failed to keep the party united and warned that retaining him as state unit chief for the 2027 Assembly elections could further aggravate the situation.

However, party insiders said the high command is not inclined to replace Warring, signalling that the current leadership will continue ahead of the Assembly polls even as discussions with the Channi camp continued.