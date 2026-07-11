Punjab Congress rebels press for Raja Warring's removal; Baghel to brief high command

CHANDIGARH: There appears to be no immediate resolution to the Punjab Congress infighting ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, as a meeting between leaders opposed to Amarinder Raja Warring continuing as the state Congress president ended without any assurance of a leadership change.

Around 92 leaders close to former chief minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy chief minister and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday to press their demand for Warring's replacement.

The meeting, held at the residence of Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, saw the dissident leaders present their grievances against Warring. Sources said Baghel told them that changing the state unit president was "not in his hands", but assured them he would convey their concerns and sentiments to the party high command.

According to sources, nearly all the leaders demanded Warring's removal and gave specific details on how he had allegedly created divisions among party leaders across the state.

After the meeting, the dissident camp said it had conveyed a clear message to Baghel against Warring's continuation as Punjab Congress chief.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the discussions were productive and stressed that the party should not hesitate to reverse decisions when necessary.

"Our demand to the leadership present today was clear. We do not need compromised leaders but need leaders who speak boldly and decisively as we want a Congress government in Punjab to address issues like poor law-and-order situation and corruption," Randhawa said.

Baghel, however, maintained that there was no discussion on replacing Warring.

"I spoke to all my party colleagues. They raised a few issues and I assured them that I will take care of everyone's interests. The party high command will be informed about the matter," he said.

"They expressed their views and no one has any objection to the decision of the high command. Everyone is with the high command. No one is upset and no one should suffer just because they don't have the support of some big leader," Baghel added.