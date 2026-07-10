Punjab Congress deadlock eases as Bhupesh Baghel to meet Channi, Randhawa camps

CHANDIGARH: The deadlock in the Punjab Congress appears to have eased, with senior leaders close to former chief minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy chief minister and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa set to meet AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday.

The meeting comes three days after Baghel ruled out any change in the state party leadership.

Baghel has also extended his Punjab visit by three days. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "In a day or two, you will see us all together."

Speaking to the media, Warring said Baghel had informed him that separate meetings had been scheduled with the leaders on Saturday. Asked whether the Channi camp had insisted that he should not be part of the meeting, Warring said he was unaware of any such demand.

He said he held no grudge against any leader and maintained that the Congress remained united.

Responding to questions over reports that the Channi camp was unwilling to accept him as state Congress president, Warring dismissed the claim.

"Tell me one senior leader who has said that they are not ready to accept me. Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Aruna Chaudhary, Partap Singh Bajwa — tell me who among these leaders has said so?" he asked.

When asked how soon Channi, the Jalandhar MP and chairman of the party's campaign committee in Punjab, would be seen with him, Warring replied, "In a day or two, you will see us all together."

Sources said Channi, Randhawa and Rana Gurjit Singh are likely to be among the leaders meeting Baghel. The development comes days after the former Chhattisgarh chief minister began his five-day Punjab visit to prepare the Congress for the Assembly elections due early next year.