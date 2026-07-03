Former Punjab CM Channi's loyalists push for state Congress chief post despite Warring's retention

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's supporters gathered at his residence in Morinda, Punjab, on Friday, with several former MLAs demanding that he be appointed the state Congress chief.

The development comes after the party's central leadership decided to retain Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president.

The announcement to retain Warring was made on Wednesday, alongside the unveiling of the party's various committees for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Before supporters began gathering at Channi's residence in Morinda, some former party MLAs who had reached the venue told reporters that if the Congress was to return to power in Punjab in next year's Assembly elections, the former chief minister should be appointed state unit president.

Channi is said to be miffed at not being appointed to the post and is learnt to have not even made the customary call to thank the party leadership following the new appointments.

The former chief minister's supporters have expressed disappointment over his not being given the post, for which the former Punjab chief minister had been lobbying.

Those who reached Channi's residence included former deputy chief minister OP Soni, former ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, former MP Mohd Sadiq, sitting MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, and former MLAs Nazar Singh Manshahia, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Darshan Singh Brar and Tarsem Singh.