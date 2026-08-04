AIIMS tells SC Asaram does not need hospitalisation, requires round-the-clock care

The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that a medical team from AIIMS has opined that self-styled godman Asaram does not need to be hospitalised but requires round-the-clock medical care.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale during the hearing of Asaram's plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

"The report (of AIIMS) says there is no need for any hospitalisation," one of the lawyers appearing for the Rajasthan government said, adding, "He (Asaram) is getting all the medical facilities".

The lawyer representing Asaram said the report has to be read as a whole.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on August 6.

On July 21, the apex court had asked AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess Asaram’s condition.

The Rajasthan High Court on May 27 upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to Asaram in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.

On June 30, the apex court sought response from the Rajasthan government on Asaram's plea challenging the high court order.