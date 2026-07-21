SC directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to assess health of Asaram

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the director of AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess the condition of self-styled godman Asaram, who has sought interim bail on medical grounds.

The Rajasthan High Court on May 27 upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to the octogenarian in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale asked the medical board to submit its report within a week.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that just three months ago Asaram undertook journeys to Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya.

"He got the bail on the ground that he was in vegetative state.

But now he is roaming around," Mehta said.

"We are not granting regular bail except if we are satisfied it is required on a medical ground.

Let the report come," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for Asaram said the petitioner's case may be referred to the director of AIIMS, who may constitute a team of doctors to conduct a thorough examination.