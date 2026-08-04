'Complete farce': India says elections in PoK cannot hide 'reality'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday dismissed the "so-called" local body elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a "complete farce", saying such exercises cannot conceal the "reality" in the region.

The MEA also condemned Pakistan's alleged brutal crackdown on protesters in PoK, saying the international community should see through Islamabad's "flimsy veneer" of lecturing others on human rights.

PoK has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

"This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

"Since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the continuing crackdown," he said.