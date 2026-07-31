India seeks global scrutiny over Pakistan's 'ruthless crackdown' in PoK; says over 40 civilians killed

NEW DELHI: India on Friday accused Pakistan of using “ruthless force” against peaceful protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), alleging that more than 40 civilians have been killed in an ongoing security crackdown since July 27.

New Delhi urged the international community to scrutinise Islamabad's actions and hold it accountable for what it described as “atrocities” against civilians.

The remarks came amid reports of violence during local body elections in PoK, where security forces have allegedly launched a crackdown on protesters. According to India, the operation has resulted in over 40 deaths and left many others seriously injured.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani establishment had continued to use excessive force against civilians in the region.

“As you have yourself witnessed, the Pakistani establishment continues to unleash ruthless force against peaceful civilians in PoK. This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 civilians and serious injuries to many,” Jaiswal said.

He further said that Pakistan's leadership had displayed "absolute disdain" for the people of PoK, referring to comments reportedly made by Pakistan's Defence Minister.

“Its absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoK was laid bare when their Defence Minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies,” Jaiswal said.