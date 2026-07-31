India seeks global scrutiny over Pakistan's 'ruthless crackdown' in PoK; says over 40 civilians killed

NEW DELHI: India on Friday accused Pakistan of using “ruthless force” against peaceful protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), alleging that more than 40 civilians have been killed in an ongoing security crackdown since July 27.
New Delhi urged the international community to scrutinise Islamabad's actions and hold it accountable for what it described as “atrocities” against civilians.
The remarks came amid reports of violence during local body elections in PoK, where security forces have allegedly launched a crackdown on protesters. According to India, the operation has resulted in over 40 deaths and left many others seriously injured.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani establishment had continued to use excessive force against civilians in the region.
“As you have yourself witnessed, the Pakistani establishment continues to unleash ruthless force against peaceful civilians in PoK. This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 civilians and serious injuries to many,” Jaiswal said.
He further said that Pakistan's leadership had displayed "absolute disdain" for the people of PoK, referring to comments reportedly made by Pakistan's Defence Minister.
“Its absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoK was laid bare when their Defence Minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies,” Jaiswal said.
The MEA spokesperson also referred to remarks allegedly made by Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, claiming they amounted to an admission that militant groups previously backed by the Pakistani establishment had now turned against the state.
“Adding to this, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs openly admitted that the very 'mujahideen' that the Pakistani establishment trained, armed and sent to bleed India have now turned their guns inward, weaponising themselves against the state,” he said.
Jaiswal said the outcome of the local body elections reflected widespread public discontent with the Pakistani establishment.
“The so-called elections stand as a humiliating rejection of the Pakistani establishment. Facing a violent regime, the people have requested international organisations for an independent investigation into the unlawful killings,” he said. Calling for international attention to the situation, Jaiswal urged global bodies to examine Pakistan's actions in the region.
“We urge that the international community should scrutinise Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities,” he said. Pakistan has not officially responded to India's latest allegations. Independent verification of the reported casualty figures and the circumstances surrounding the crackdown has not been possible.