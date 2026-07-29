HRCP expresses deep concern over Rawalakot violence, asks authorities to exercise restraint

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan voiced out concern over Rawalakot violence that claimed several lives and injured many others.

The violence erupted following clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters on the day of the first phase of the so-called PoK legislative elections.

The commission also asked the authorities to maintain restraint in response to protests as the remaining phases of the legislative elections draw closer.

Taking to social media platform X, HRCP said the reported deaths in Rawalakot were a stark reminder of the human cost of the tensions that have gripped PoK in recent weeks.

While acknowledging that authorities have a responsibility to maintain public order, HRCP stated that this responsibility "must never come at the expense of the right to life or the freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression."