HRCP expresses deep concern over Rawalakot violence, asks authorities to exercise restraint

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan voiced out concern over Rawalakot violence that claimed several lives and injured many others.
The violence erupted following clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters on the day of the first phase of the so-called PoK legislative elections.
The commission also asked the authorities to maintain restraint in response to protests as the remaining phases of the legislative elections draw closer.
Taking to social media platform X, HRCP said the reported deaths in Rawalakot were a stark reminder of the human cost of the tensions that have gripped PoK in recent weeks.
While acknowledging that authorities have a responsibility to maintain public order, HRCP stated that this responsibility "must never come at the expense of the right to life or the freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression."
The commission called for an immediate end to what it described as the cycle of violence and demanded a prompt, impartial, and independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries.
It added that the focus should shift from confrontation to protecting lives and restoring public confidence in the electoral process.
The statement comes against the backdrop of escalating unrest across PoK.
Rawalakot witnessed violent clashes after security forces confronted demonstrators protesting during the election process. According to multiple reports, security personnel opened fire as protests turned tense, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
The violence has also spread to Mirpur, where fresh reports have emerged of security forces using force against protesters. Several social media handles and political groups have alleged that live ammunition was used against demonstrators, leading to additional casualties.
The incidents have drawn widespread criticism from rights groups, activists and political organisations, who have called for accountability, restraint and an independent investigation into the use of force against protesters in PoK.
With inputs from ANI