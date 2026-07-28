India blasts PoK polls as Pakistan's 'cosmetic exercise' to mask its illegal occupation

India on Tuesday described the ongoing local body elections in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) as an attempt by Islamabad to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.

Voting in PoK began this week for the first round of local legislative elections amid widespread violence.

"The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

He reiterated that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan's "illegal and forcible occupation", are parts of India.

"India's position on this matter has been clear, consistent, and well known. The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India."

"As we have stated earlier, the ongoing mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the direct consequences of Pakistan's economic exploitation, its denial of the people's fundamental rights, and its administrative oppression," he said.