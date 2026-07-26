Retrieval of PoK is only pending issue between India, Pakistan: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: India's Partition was "the greatest blunder of history" and the retrieval of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) remains the only pending issue between India and Pakistan, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Singh, who holds independent charge of the Science & Technology and Earth Sciences ministries, made the remarks while addressing a Kargil Vijay Diwas event organised by the Jammu Kashmir Peoples' Forum and the PoJK Youth Forum in New Delhi to mark the 27th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

He said India's security posture had shifted decisively under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from a reactive approach to one capable of proactive and decisive responses to external aggression.

Tracing the Kargil conflict to the events of Partition, Singh said the 1947 division of the subcontinent had displaced millions and triggered decades of hostility, including the wars of 1947, 1965 and 1971, besides crossborder terrorism. He also cited the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits as one of independent India's gravest humanitarian tragedies.