Operation Sindoor sent clear message to Pakistan; talks only on PoK: Rajnath at Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Operation Sindoor sent an unequivocal message to terrorists and their backers, asserting that India has the capability to respond to any provocation by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination".
Addressing the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Singh also ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan except on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), describing it as an integral part of India under illegal occupation.
Recalling Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said the operation reflected India's firm resolve against terrorism.
"Operation Sindoor made it clear what the fate will be of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism," Rajnath said.
He asserted that India and its armed forces have the capacity to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination".
"Any evil step towards the sovereignty and integrity of India will meet with the same fate," the defence minister said.
Singh accused Pakistan of making terrorism a part of its state policy and reiterated that New Delhi's position on bilateral engagement remains unchanged.
"There will be no talks with Pakistan other than on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK)," he said, calling it "a part of India illegally occupied" by Pakistan.
Sharpening his attack on the neighbouring country, Singh said at a time when India is designing ships, Pakistan is busy engaging in terror design.
“While we are finding new ways of innovation, Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. Today, India is making data centres but Pakistan is busy creating radical centres,” the defence minister said.
Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay, the name given to India's military operation to reclaim the heights of Kargil after Pakistan’s infiltration, which culminated on this day in 1999.
“The victory in Kargil wasn't just a military or diplomatic success; our soldiers exhibited indomitable courage and valour. I salute our bravehearts and their valour on 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas,” Singh said.
Earlier, Singh, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, and the GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, paid tribute at the Kargil War Memorial here, offering homage to the fallen heroes.
Three helicopters in arrowhead formation, led by an advanced light helicopter and followed by two Cheetals, showered floral petals on the memorial from the air to mark the occasion.
The defence minister, who arrived here on Saturday, was the chief guest at the ‘Shradhanjali Samaroh’.
(With inputs from PTI)