Operation Sindoor sent clear message to Pakistan; talks only on PoK: Rajnath at Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Operation Sindoor sent an unequivocal message to terrorists and their backers, asserting that India has the capability to respond to any provocation by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination".

Addressing the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Singh also ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan except on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), describing it as an integral part of India under illegal occupation.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said the operation reflected India's firm resolve against terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor made it clear what the fate will be of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism," Rajnath said.

He asserted that India and its armed forces have the capacity to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination".

"Any evil step towards the sovereignty and integrity of India will meet with the same fate," the defence minister said.