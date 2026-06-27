'Deliberately misleading': Centre rebuts social media posts on Rajnath Singh's Op Sindoor remarks in Parliament

The government on Saturday dismissed as "deliberately misleading and factually incorrect" social media posts that it said misrepresented Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks in Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said certain posts had "selectively quoted an isolated portion" of Singh's address in Parliament on July 28, 2025, to falsely suggest that he had claimed no Indian soldier was killed during the operation.

The clarification came after Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of concealing the sacrifice of six military personnel who died during Operation Sindoor.

Sharing a video clip of Singh's parliamentary speech, Khera alleged that either the defence minister was unaware of the casualties or had "chose to mislead Parliament".