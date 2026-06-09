India condemns PoK protest killings, says Pakistan must be held accountable

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday criticised Pakistan over what it described as "brutality" against people in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and urged the international community to hold Islamabad accountable for alleged human rights abuses.

India's response came amid reports that more than 20 people had been killed in police action against protesters in several parts of PoK.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Pakistan of making "desperate" attempts to cover up its "failings" and divert attention from alleged human rights violations.

Speaking at a media briefing, Jaiswal expressed concern over what he described as a heavy-handed crackdown by Pakistani security forces on civilians protesting against economic hardship and the lack of basic rights in the region.

"We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover-up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he added.

The remarks come amid widespread protests in PoK, where residents have taken to the streets over issues including governance, economic hardship and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Protesters have also raised concerns over soaring inflation, high electricity bills and shortages of essential commodities.

According to local media reports, the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the unrest, leading to violent clashes and casualties.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, prompting condemnation and calls for an independent investigation.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)