14 Joint Awami Action Committee activists killed in major clashes with security personnel in PoK

14 Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) activists were killed, and more than 24 were injured in major clashes with law-enforcement personnel during the first phase of elections for the so-called legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Law enforcement authorities alleged that the JAAC activists opened fire on security personnel, which led to the clashes. Meanwhile, the authorities have disputed the death toll. Notably, JAAC remains a banned outfit in PoK.

The JAAC has been staging a series of protests in PoK since last month over 12 disputed seats in the so-called regional legislative assembly. It alleges that the establishment manoeuvres these seats to install a prime minister of its choice.

India on July 14 had described the protests in PoK as a "direct consequence" of Islamabad's decades-long "systemic exploitation and administrative oppression" in areas under its "forcible" occupation and criticised the police brutality on the protesters.

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it.

As the first phase of polls was held on Monday on 13 seats, the JAAC held a long march from Rawalakot towards the regional capital Muzaffarabad.

The JAAC claimed that its activists were killed when law-enforcement personnel opened fire on participants of the long march.

The party's claim could not be independently verified.