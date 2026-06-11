J&K leaders concerned over violence, civilian killings in PoK; Abdullah urges UNHRC to investigate

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir's political and religious leaders have expressed concern over the deadly unrest and civilian killings in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with NC president Farooq Abdullah urging the UNHRC to investigate the situation.

The NC president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) to visit PoK and investigate the situation there.

“They are facing excesses today and many people have been martyred. We don’t know what is happening there. The world should know what they are going through,” he said.

The unrest in PoK has intensified amid protests led by Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group of PoK that is demanding relief from inflation, restoration of political, economic and human rights, and abolition of 12 seats in PoK Assembly reserved for refugees ahead of July 27 elections in the region.

According to reports, more than 30 people including police personnel have been killed during the ongoing agitation.

In Srinagar, activists of the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK) assembled outside the United Nations office and staged a protest against the killing of civilians in PoK. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the protesters demanded international intervention to address the situation.

ATVK chairperson Tasleema Akhter called for impartial assessment of the situation and accountability for those responsible for the human rights violations and civilian killings. She urged the United Nations to intervene and take appropriate measures to prevent further loss of life.