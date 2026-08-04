Congress alleges Modi govt's modus operandi is to send Bills to committees headed by BJP MPs

Alleging that it has become the Modi government's "modus operandi" to send Bills to Joint Committees of Parliament headed by BJP MPs, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, be referred to the concerned Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that between 2019 and 2024, only 16 per cent of the Bills were referred to Parliamentary Standing Committees chaired by the opposition parliamentarians.

"Between 2009 and 2014, under Dr Manmohan Singh, 71% of Bills were referred to Parliamentary Standing Committees. The Modi Government's modus operandi has also been to refer bills to separate Joint Committees of Parliament headed by BJP MPs rather than to Parliamentary Standing Committees when they are chaired by Opposition MPs," Ramesh said on X.

“It happened twice to Bills dealing with biodiversity protection and forest conservation,” he pointed out. Ramesh alleged that the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025 was deliberately not referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, earlier headed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and instead was sent to a Joint Committee headed by a BJP MP.