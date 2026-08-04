'Decision at appropriate time': Jharkhand CM Soren says govt serious about job aspirants' concerns

Amid an ongoing protest by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government was taking their concerns seriously and that a decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

The remarks came as the protesters, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29, intensified their agitation by demanding an independent probe by a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.

"With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," Soren told reporters in Ranchi.

Referring to the investigation, Soren said the probe agencies were examining every aspect of the alleged irregularities.

"The way the investigation team is active, wherever any kind of mistakes have happened or are happening, all those things are being thoroughly examined, and after everything comes out, the government's decisions will also certainly come forward," he said.

The protesters have alleged that the JMM-led government was attempting to "whitewash" the issue by entrusting the investigation to the state CID. They had earlier demanded an investigation by the CBI along with that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming large-scale financial transactions were linked to the alleged recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Raghubar Das urged Soren to hold direct talks with the agitating youths and consider their demand for a CBI probe.